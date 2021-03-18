A section of Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, reopens on Thursday after it was locked down for compulsory testing. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong faces more than 10 new infections, with local transmissions set to number in single digits
- Health expert calls on the government to bolster its inoculation campaign by offering a broader range of vaccines to the public
- Overnight lockdown operations at residential buildings in Causeway Bay and Sai Ying Pun do not uncover any new infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
