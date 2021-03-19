The city has struck deals to buy 22.5 million doses, with 7.5 million shots each coming from Sinovac, BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters The city has struck deals to buy 22.5 million doses, with 7.5 million shots each coming from Sinovac, BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters
The city has struck deals to buy 22.5 million doses, with 7.5 million shots each coming from Sinovac, BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

BioNTech vaccine should be effective in protecting against certain Covid-19 strains, medical experts in Hong Kong say

  • The German-made doses should protect people from the variants found in Britain and Brazil, according to experts advising government
  • But not enough data available on the Sinovac shots from China to reach same conclusion, they say

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 12:41am, 19 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The city has struck deals to buy 22.5 million doses, with 7.5 million shots each coming from Sinovac, BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters The city has struck deals to buy 22.5 million doses, with 7.5 million shots each coming from Sinovac, BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters
The city has struck deals to buy 22.5 million doses, with 7.5 million shots each coming from Sinovac, BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE