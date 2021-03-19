The BioNTech vaccine is one of two types available in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam The BioNTech vaccine is one of two types available in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
The BioNTech vaccine is one of two types available in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Coronavirus: what can Hong Kong do to give faltering Covid-19 vaccination scheme a boost?

  • Several countries have offered incentives for their citizens to get inoculated, sparking calls from some Hong Kong experts for the government to follow suit
  • Others say that taking the jabs should be a personal choice

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila SiuGigi Choy
Phila Siu and Gigi Choy

Updated: 10:19am, 19 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The BioNTech vaccine is one of two types available in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam The BioNTech vaccine is one of two types available in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
The BioNTech vaccine is one of two types available in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE