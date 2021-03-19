Cathay Pacific aircrew face stricter rules surrounding the quarantine exemptions they are entitled to. Photo: Felix Wong Cathay Pacific aircrew face stricter rules surrounding the quarantine exemptions they are entitled to. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific aircrew face stricter rules surrounding the quarantine exemptions they are entitled to. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to tighten rules for Cathay Pacific aircrew exempted from quarantine over mutant strain fears

  • Officials are withdrawing permission for Cathay Pacific staff to wait for test results in their hotels, they have to stay within airport instead
  • Change takes effect late on Friday and is part of effort to stop mutant Covid-19 strains from getting into Hong Kong

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 2:55pm, 19 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific aircrew face stricter rules surrounding the quarantine exemptions they are entitled to. Photo: Felix Wong Cathay Pacific aircrew face stricter rules surrounding the quarantine exemptions they are entitled to. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific aircrew face stricter rules surrounding the quarantine exemptions they are entitled to. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE