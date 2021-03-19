Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 injections at a vaccination centre in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: tourism lawmaker urges Hong Kong officials to capitalise on vaccinations and negotiate return of international travel
- Yiu Si-wing wants the government to set up talks with other administrations on implementing quarantine-free travel agreements
- 13 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Friday, 10 of which were locally transmitted
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
