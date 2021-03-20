Representatives of Hong Kong’s international business community have expressed misgivings at the government’s pandemic control measures. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s international business community raises concerns over coronavirus control measures in meeting with officials
- The International Business Committee expressed misgivings over the city’s pandemic-related restrictions in a sit-down with Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan
- Accounts of the meeting emerged as Hong Kong was expecting eight new coronavirus cases on Saturday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
