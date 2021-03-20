Health workers are seen at the site of a lockdown of a residential block in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee Health workers are seen at the site of a lockdown of a residential block in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s health minister floats potential vaccine incentives; city records eight new cases

  • Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee says possible perks for the vaccinated, such as relaxed quarantine rules, were under consideration by experts
  • Meanwhile, Dr David Hui predicts the city’s fourth wave of infections is coming to an end, but warns against removing pandemic control measures too hastily

Kanis Leung
Updated: 3:32pm, 20 Mar, 2021

