Inside Hong Kong's mandatory coronavirus quarantine camp at Penny's Bay
exclusive | Is Hong Kong’s biggest Covid-19 quarantine facility safe for babies, or are parents’ fears justified?
- Worried about a lack of food and facilities, some parents are unwilling to be sent there with their children
- But site managers, who deal with 700 requests a day for items, say they provide everything from diapers and baby formula, to books and toys
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
