Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

exclusive | Is Hong Kong’s biggest Covid-19 quarantine facility safe for babies, or are parents’ fears justified?

  • Worried about a lack of food and facilities, some parents are unwilling to be sent there with their children
  • But site managers, who deal with 700 requests a day for items, say they provide everything from diapers and baby formula, to books and toys

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Updated: 9:53pm, 20 Mar, 2021

