People queue up to receive Sinovac vaccines at the start of Hong Kong’s mass inoculation drive late last month. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong medical expert suggests allowing vaccine recipients to switch shots if they experience severe side effects; city facing eight new cases
- A key member of an expert panel on vaccine reactions says it is not recommended for a vaccine recipient to switch brands after their first shot
- However, there may be an exception for those who experience severe side effects, such as facial paralysis
