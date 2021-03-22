Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam receives her booster jab against the coronavirus. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader blasts vaccine fearmongering, smear campaign against Sinovac jab; city expects over 10 new Covid-19 cases
- Carrie Lam singles out some medical workers to accuse them of spreading falsehoods about the Chinese-made vaccine
- Chief executive says city authorities are looking at bolstering Hong Kong’s Covid-19 fight by procuring a fourth type of vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam receives her booster jab against the coronavirus. Photo: K. Y. Cheng