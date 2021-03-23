Hong Kong residents wait at a community vaccination centre for their BioNTech Covid-19 shot. Photo:Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hongkongers aren’t rushing for vaccines, and that means herd immunity could be another 300 days away, experts say
- Pre-pandemic normality could be restored when 70 per cent of the population – the expected threshold for herd immunity – is vaccinated
- But there is also a chance social-distancing rules may be further relaxed when 30-50 per cent of the city’s population receives a shot, experts say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
