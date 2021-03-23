The vaccination scheme is currently open to those aged 30 and under, as well as other priority groups. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The vaccination scheme is currently open to those aged 30 and under, as well as other priority groups. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The vaccination scheme is currently open to those aged 30 and under, as well as other priority groups. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong aims to lower age threshold to 16 for receiving vaccinations under government scheme

  • Official in charge of citywide vaccination drive hopes to soon reduce the minimum age for getting the jab from 30 to 16
  • Patrick Nip urges Hongkongers to use up existing supplies so more doses can arrive in the city

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:36pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The vaccination scheme is currently open to those aged 30 and under, as well as other priority groups. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The vaccination scheme is currently open to those aged 30 and under, as well as other priority groups. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The vaccination scheme is currently open to those aged 30 and under, as well as other priority groups. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE