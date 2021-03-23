Secretary for the Civil Service Partick Nip at the Post office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse Secretary for the Civil Service Partick Nip at the Post office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Secretary for the Civil Service Partick Nip at the Post office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong can double its daily number of Covid-19 jabs, minister says in plea to pick up the pace

  • About 25,000 people are receiving shots every day, but city can handle twice that number, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip tells the Post
  • Some experts estimate it may take Hong Kong about 300 more days before it achieves a state of herd immunity 

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:23pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for the Civil Service Partick Nip at the Post office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse Secretary for the Civil Service Partick Nip at the Post office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Secretary for the Civil Service Partick Nip at the Post office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE