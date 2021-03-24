People line up to receive the BioNTech jab at the community vaccination centre at Ap Li Chau Sports Centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng People line up to receive the BioNTech jab at the community vaccination centre at Ap Li Chau Sports Centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Pfizer-BioNTech scare: what happens if you’ve already had the first jab and what if you’ve booked one? These and other pressing questions answered

  • Here is a quick rundown of what the government has said about the shots taken out of distribution after problems were found with vials
  • People who have already taken a first shot have no reason to be alarmed but should hold off for now before taking the second one

Updated: 8:29pm, 24 Mar, 2021

