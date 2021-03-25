Issues with the packaging of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine prompted Hong Kong officials to suspend its use on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: scientists differ over causes and severity of BioNTech vaccine bottle defects as fears mount Hong Kong’s herd immunity will be tougher to achieve
- ‘Large defects might have an effect on the efficacy of the vaccines, but these would have been picked up much earlier,’ one expert said
- Another slammed the decision to suspend BioNTech vaccinations, saying ‘a very small number of doses had defects and they had already been trashed ... so it’s not a big deal’
