Coronavirus: scientists differ over causes and severity of BioNTech vaccine bottle defects as fears mount Hong Kong’s herd immunity will be tougher to achieve

  • ‘Large defects might have an effect on the efficacy of the vaccines, but these would have been picked up much earlier,’ one expert said
  • Another slammed the decision to suspend BioNTech vaccinations, saying ‘a very small number of doses had defects and they had already been trashed ... so it’s not a big deal’

Gigi Choy and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:58am, 25 Mar, 2021

