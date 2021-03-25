Hong Kong suspended its BioNTech vaccination roll-out on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong suspended its BioNTech vaccination roll-out on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong suspended its BioNTech vaccination roll-out on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents will be offered second BioNTech shot once defects probe is complete, minister says amid vaccine suspension; city expects about 10 new Covid-19 cases

  • Official in charge of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 vaccination drive admits that communication issues when halting the programme caused public confusion
  • Health officials suspended BioNTech vaccinations on Wednesday until further notice, after dozens of packaging defects were reported

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:31pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong suspended its BioNTech vaccination roll-out on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong suspended its BioNTech vaccination roll-out on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong suspended its BioNTech vaccination roll-out on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE