Trawling causes repeated damage to the ocean seabed. Photo: SCMP Trawling causes repeated damage to the ocean seabed. Photo: SCMP
Trawling causes repeated damage to the ocean seabed. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Bigger shrimp and more shellfish in parts of Hong Kong waters after trawling was banned, study finds

  • Marine life increased within two years after government halted environmentally damaging practice at end of 2012, City University team says
  • But stocks of fish, crustaceans and molluscs in southeast and southwest waters failed to recover, they note

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 6:07pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Trawling causes repeated damage to the ocean seabed. Photo: SCMP Trawling causes repeated damage to the ocean seabed. Photo: SCMP
Trawling causes repeated damage to the ocean seabed. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE