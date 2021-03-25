Trawling causes repeated damage to the ocean seabed. Photo: SCMP
Bigger shrimp and more shellfish in parts of Hong Kong waters after trawling was banned, study finds
- Marine life increased within two years after government halted environmentally damaging practice at end of 2012, City University team says
- But stocks of fish, crustaceans and molluscs in southeast and southwest waters failed to recover, they note
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
