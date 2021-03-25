The structure will be the largest sewage treatment plant in an artificial cave in Asia. Photo: May Tse The structure will be the largest sewage treatment plant in an artificial cave in Asia. Photo: May Tse
The structure will be the largest sewage treatment plant in an artificial cave in Asia. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Construction of a cave to relocate sewage treatment plant and free up 28 hectares of land to start in Hong Kong later this year

  • Director of Drainage Services Alice Pang says work on the first phase of moving Sha Tin facility is going on smoothly
  • The structure will be the largest sewage treatment plant in an artificial cave in Asia

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 10:26pm, 25 Mar, 2021

