The structure will be the largest sewage treatment plant in an artificial cave in Asia. Photo: May Tse
Construction of a cave to relocate sewage treatment plant and free up 28 hectares of land to start in Hong Kong later this year
- Director of Drainage Services Alice Pang says work on the first phase of moving Sha Tin facility is going on smoothly
- The structure will be the largest sewage treatment plant in an artificial cave in Asia
The structure will be the largest sewage treatment plant in an artificial cave in Asia. Photo: May Tse