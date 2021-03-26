Hong Kong suspended the use of BioNTech coronavirus shots on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong suspended the use of BioNTech coronavirus shots on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong suspended the use of BioNTech coronavirus shots on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: defects in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine packaging also found elsewhere in small numbers, Hong Kong experts say

  • In countries such as the UK and US, there have been reports of a handful of similar cases involving defective packaging, a hospital chief says
  • The batch that resulted in Hong Kong pausing its BioNTech vaccination scheme was only delivered to the city and Macau, according to company spokeswoman

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Nadia LamGigi Choy
Nadia Lam and Gigi Choy

Updated: 1:43am, 26 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong suspended the use of BioNTech coronavirus shots on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong suspended the use of BioNTech coronavirus shots on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong suspended the use of BioNTech coronavirus shots on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE