A majority of Hong Kong’s pupil population will be able to return to school for the first time in months. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus rules for Hong Kong schools relaxed to allow two-thirds of pupils back on site after Easter

  • Education Bureau announces two-thirds of the student population in all Hong Kong primary and secondary schools, and kindergartens, will be allowed to return once the holiday ends
  • Church gatherings may be permitted to resume before Easter, source says

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:01pm, 26 Mar, 2021

