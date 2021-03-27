A sign informs residents that vaccinations using BioNTech jabs have been suspended. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: findings of inquiry into Hong Kong’s BioNTech vaccine packaging defects could come next week, minister says
- Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip also says he personally called the senior management of distribution agent Fosun Pharma asking them to ship a new batch of the vaccines if there were safety concerns with the existing ones
- Upon resumption of the scheme, priority will be given to those who are due for their second jab, he adds
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A sign informs residents that vaccinations using BioNTech jabs have been suspended. Photo: May Tse