A sign informs residents that vaccinations using BioNTech jabs have been suspended. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: findings of inquiry into Hong Kong’s BioNTech vaccine packaging defects could come next week, minister says

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip also says he personally called the senior management of distribution agent Fosun Pharma asking them to ship a new batch of the vaccines if there were safety concerns with the existing ones
  • Upon resumption of the scheme, priority will be given to those who are due for their second jab, he adds 

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:52am, 27 Mar, 2021

