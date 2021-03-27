Plastic and other litter on a beach close to Lung Ha Wan, in Clear Water Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Tessa Chan Plastic and other litter on a beach close to Lung Ha Wan, in Clear Water Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Tessa Chan
Plastic and other litter on a beach close to Lung Ha Wan, in Clear Water Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Tessa Chan
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong gets passing grade on efforts to tackle marine rubbish, and government departments say they will do more to combat problem

  • Audit Commission report highlights areas for improvement in dealing with rubbish in city’s waters and along its coastline
  • Intergovernmental working group was created in 2012 to deal with the issue

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 9:49pm, 27 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Plastic and other litter on a beach close to Lung Ha Wan, in Clear Water Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Tessa Chan Plastic and other litter on a beach close to Lung Ha Wan, in Clear Water Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Tessa Chan
Plastic and other litter on a beach close to Lung Ha Wan, in Clear Water Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Tessa Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE