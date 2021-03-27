Use of the BioNTech vaccine is on hold in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: relief for Pfizer-BioNTech jab takers in Hong Kong but government urged to boost capacity when roll-out resumes
- Residents say information provided by authorities over the past few days eased their concerns, after shock of abrupt suspension on Wednesday left many fearful about next step regarding vaccination
- Officials had said follow-up BioNTech shot could be administered 19 to 42 days after the first injection and recipients were advised against switching to another type of vaccine for a second dose
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Use of the BioNTech vaccine is on hold in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam