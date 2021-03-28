Hong Kong was expecting zero local coronavirus cases for the second day straight on Sunday, according to sources. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong was expecting zero local coronavirus cases for the second day straight on Sunday, according to sources. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong expected to record zero local coronavirus cases for second straight day, though preliminary-positive test looms

  • Government pandemic adviser warns city must be ‘extra careful’ over coming Easter holiday if it wants to break virus transmission chains and achieve a zero-infection rate long term
  • The city logged its first day without a local Covid-19 case in over four months on Saturday, when just six imported infections were recorded

Tony Cheung , Lilian Cheng  and Victor Ting

Updated: 12:55pm, 28 Mar, 2021

