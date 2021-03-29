Hong Kong did not a record a single locally transmitted coronavirus infection over the weekend. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting about 10 new infections - most imported; health experts call for patience with social-distancing rules
- City went the weekend without recording any locally transmitted coronavirus cases, sparking debate on easing pandemic restrictions
- Experts warn against loosening social-distancing curbs at this stage, warning such a move could undo all Hong Kong’s hard work in containing the crisis
