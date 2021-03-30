Hong Kong’s travel industry is pushing hard for officials to finalise travel bubbles with other countries. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong’s travel industry is pushing hard for officials to finalise travel bubbles with other countries. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: battered Hong Kong travel industry calls for mutual recognition of vaccines as bubble hopes soar

  • Industry calls on city and prospective travel bubble partners to strike agreements recognising each other’s approved vaccines to get deals off the ground
  • Commerce secretary Edward Yau confirms travel bubble discussions have restarted with Singapore, but declines to offer details

Hong Kong travel bubble
Christy LeungDenise Tsang
Christy Leung  and Denise Tsang

Updated: 7:58am, 30 Mar, 2021

