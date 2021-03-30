A few of Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules are being eased from Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hong Kong not ready for significant relaxation of social-distancing rules, health minister says; about 7 new Covid-19 cases expected
- Health secretary Sophia Chan says opening up Hong Kong too quickly risks reversing the city’s progress in fighting the fourth Covid-19 wave
- Authorities have announced a partial easing of social-distancing rules from Thursday, allowing pools and beaches to reopen, higher capacity at theme parks and other leisure venues
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A few of Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules are being eased from Thursday. Photo: Xinhua