The Community Vaccination Centre at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong The Community Vaccination Centre at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
The Community Vaccination Centre at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong health expert says transparency needed to ease public fears over jabs; fewer than 10 new cases expected

  • The more details city residents know about each death that has followed vaccination, the less they’ll worry, HKU microbiologist says, noting preliminary data have shown no connection to the jabs
  • Meanwhile, mandatory testing rules already in place for some will be expanded to include all travellers arriving from China, Macau and Taiwan from Thursday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 1:57pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Community Vaccination Centre at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong The Community Vaccination Centre at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
The Community Vaccination Centre at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE