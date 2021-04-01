K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong restaurant at centre of infection cluster says government probe found its fresh air supply was adequate

  • Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining says a government-commissioned study conducted by HKU experts found its fresh air supply was up to standard
  • More than 50 staff and patrons of the restaurant and their close contacts were infected with the coronavirus last month

Phila Siu
Updated: 1:02am, 1 Apr, 2021

