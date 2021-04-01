K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong restaurant at centre of infection cluster says government probe found its fresh air supply was adequate
- Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining says a government-commissioned study conducted by HKU experts found its fresh air supply was up to standard
- More than 50 staff and patrons of the restaurant and their close contacts were infected with the coronavirus last month
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong