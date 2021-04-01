The vaccine produced by Sinovac is one of the two Covid-19 jabs that have been offered to the Hong Kong public. Photo: EPA-EFE The vaccine produced by Sinovac is one of the two Covid-19 jabs that have been offered to the Hong Kong public. Photo: EPA-EFE
The vaccine produced by Sinovac is one of the two Covid-19 jabs that have been offered to the Hong Kong public. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hongkonger suffering facial paralysis after Covid-19 vaccine still recovering following week in hospital

  • Wilson Lam, 26, says he is still struggling to talk, eat and blink after a week of hospital treatment for Bell’s palsy
  • He is one of 12 in city to suffer the condition after receiving coronavirus jab, but experts say no direct link has been established between those cases and vaccination

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:03am, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The vaccine produced by Sinovac is one of the two Covid-19 jabs that have been offered to the Hong Kong public. Photo: EPA-EFE The vaccine produced by Sinovac is one of the two Covid-19 jabs that have been offered to the Hong Kong public. Photo: EPA-EFE
The vaccine produced by Sinovac is one of the two Covid-19 jabs that have been offered to the Hong Kong public. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE