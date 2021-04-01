People queue up for Covid-19 jabs at Hong Kong’s Sha Tin Community Vaccination Centre. Photo: Felix Wong People queue up for Covid-19 jabs at Hong Kong’s Sha Tin Community Vaccination Centre. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expert urges forming ‘immunity bubbles’ with vaccinated peers ahead of Easter holiday; about 10 new cases expected

  • Details of the resumption of the BioNTech jabs roll-out set to be unveiled at afternoon press conference
  • Most of Thursday’s new cases believed to be imported based on preliminary-positive tests a day earlier

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 1:21pm, 1 Apr, 2021

