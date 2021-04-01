Vaccinations using the BioNTech jab were temporarily suspended because of defects in the packaging. Photo: May Tse Vaccinations using the BioNTech jab were temporarily suspended because of defects in the packaging. Photo: May Tse
Vaccinations using the BioNTech jab were temporarily suspended because of defects in the packaging. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Defects in Hong Kong batch of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine may be down to sealing process, says health chief, who assures public there were no safety risks

  • Health chief Dr Constance Chan says initial investigation at German manufacturer suggests crimping of vials lay behind issue
  • Vaccinations using German-made shot to resume on Monday after 12-day suspension

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kathleen MagramoElizabeth Cheung
Kathleen Magramo  and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:08pm, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vaccinations using the BioNTech jab were temporarily suspended because of defects in the packaging. Photo: May Tse Vaccinations using the BioNTech jab were temporarily suspended because of defects in the packaging. Photo: May Tse
Vaccinations using the BioNTech jab were temporarily suspended because of defects in the packaging. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE