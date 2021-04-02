Hong Kong’s BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination scheme has been suspended since March 24. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: 300,000 Pfizer-BioNTech shots land in Hong Kong for vaccination relaunch
- The new vaccines will be used for Monday’s relaunch of the programme, which was suspended on March 24 because of defective vials
- Cathay Pacific flight CX288 loaded with the German-made shots arrived in the city at about midday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong’s BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination scheme has been suspended since March 24. Photo: EPA-EFE