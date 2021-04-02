Scores of accounts of people experiencing tremors from a Guangdong quake were logged by the Hong Kong Observatory on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Mainland China earthquake triggers about 100 reports of tremors from Hong Kong residents
- Hong Kong Observatory logs accounts from people in the city saying they felt the tremors early on Friday
- Epicentre of 3.7-magnitude earthquake was in part of Guangdong province that lies about 180km north of Hong Kong
