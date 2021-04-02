Scores of accounts of people experiencing tremors from a Guangdong quake were logged by the Hong Kong Observatory on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock Scores of accounts of people experiencing tremors from a Guangdong quake were logged by the Hong Kong Observatory on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Scores of accounts of people experiencing tremors from a Guangdong quake were logged by the Hong Kong Observatory on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Mainland China earthquake triggers about 100 reports of tremors from Hong Kong residents

  • Hong Kong Observatory logs accounts from people in the city saying they felt the tremors early on Friday
  • Epicentre of 3.7-magnitude earthquake was in part of Guangdong province that lies about 180km north of Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 3:00pm, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Scores of accounts of people experiencing tremors from a Guangdong quake were logged by the Hong Kong Observatory on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock Scores of accounts of people experiencing tremors from a Guangdong quake were logged by the Hong Kong Observatory on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Scores of accounts of people experiencing tremors from a Guangdong quake were logged by the Hong Kong Observatory on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE