Beachgoers enjoy the sun and sand at Shek O after it reopened on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hongkongers flock to beaches, swimming pools as venues reopen after four months

  • Most visitors say the chance to get out of the house outweighs risk of Covid-19 infection
  • Rules capping number of swimmers to 30 per cent of a pool’s capacity lead to queues, with beaches and museums also drawing crowds

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Nadia Lam
Updated: 6:03pm, 2 Apr, 2021

