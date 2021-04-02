Singapore Airlines has been banned from operating flights from the Lion City to Hong Kong for two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE Singapore Airlines has been banned from operating flights from the Lion City to Hong Kong for two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong imposes two-week ban on Singapore Airlines route over breach of Covid-19 rules

  • One passenger who arrived in Hong Kong on flight SQ882 was confirmed as infected on Wednesday, while three others failed to comply with requirements
  • Local authorities did not specify what rules were breached by the passengers

Gigi Choy

Updated: 7:55pm, 2 Apr, 2021

