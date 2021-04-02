Hong Kong’s vaccination rate has dropped 35 per cent. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Hong Kong’s vaccination rate has dropped 35 per cent. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s vaccination rate has dropped 35 per cent. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong coronavirus: herd immunity could take more than a year to reach, experts warn, after vaccinations drop 35 per cent

  • Previous estimate had been 300 days, but public confidence hit by vaccine packaging defects and fears over side effects of jab
  • City leader Carrie Lam says officials will soon announce fresh incentives for residents to get inoculated

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:47pm, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s vaccination rate has dropped 35 per cent. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Hong Kong’s vaccination rate has dropped 35 per cent. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s vaccination rate has dropped 35 per cent. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE