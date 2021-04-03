A queue earlier in March for the BioNTech jab at Ap Lei Chau Sports Centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A queue earlier in March for the BioNTech jab at Ap Lei Chau Sports Centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A queue earlier in March for the BioNTech jab at Ap Lei Chau Sports Centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting two new cases, while BioNTech vaccine bookings resume after 12-day suspension over defects

  • Slots for earliest available day already fully booked or nearly all snapped up for German-made jab
  • Saturday’s caseload, if confirmed, would be city’s lowest in nearly a week

Phila Siu  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:27pm, 3 Apr, 2021

