Hongkongers honour their ancestors at the Chinese Permanent Cemetery in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday’s Ching Ming Festival. Photo: Jonathan Wong Hongkongers honour their ancestors at the Chinese Permanent Cemetery in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday’s Ching Ming Festival. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hongkongers honour their ancestors at the Chinese Permanent Cemetery in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday’s Ching Ming Festival. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong makes Easter return to zero local Covid-19 cases; seven imported from India, elsewhere

  • New tally emerges as city’s No 2 official urges caution over long holiday weekend, which this year encompasses the Ching Ming Festival
  • Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung also pushes residents to get vaccinated to ‘put pandemic behind us’ as BioNTech jabs set to resume on Monday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-himGigi Choy
Chan Ho-him  and Gigi Choy

Updated: 3:43pm, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers honour their ancestors at the Chinese Permanent Cemetery in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday’s Ching Ming Festival. Photo: Jonathan Wong Hongkongers honour their ancestors at the Chinese Permanent Cemetery in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday’s Ching Ming Festival. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hongkongers honour their ancestors at the Chinese Permanent Cemetery in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday’s Ching Ming Festival. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE