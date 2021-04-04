Children doing homework at a subdivided flat in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
More than half of Hong Kong parents living in subdivided flats say children studying in poorly lit areas, survey finds
- Of the 291 parents surveyed, nearly 50 per cent found it impossible or difficult to upgrade lighting for students using electronic devices for at-home learning
- Caritas Development Project for Grassroots Organisations also notes majority of parents do not have the resources to regularly check their children’s eyesight
Topic | Hong Kong schools
