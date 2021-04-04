Bar and mahjong parlour workers on hunger strike near Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Handout Bar and mahjong parlour workers on hunger strike near Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Handout
Bar and mahjong parlour workers on hunger strike near Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: workers from Hong Kong’s pubs, karaoke bars and mahjong parlours start hunger strike demanding authorities allow them to reopen business

  • Industry representative Ben Leung hopes authorities could say clearly what conditions the venues should meet to be allowed to reopen
  • If the government continues to keep the venues closed, at least half of the city’s 1,400 licensed bars would face closure after Easter, he says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 10:54pm, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bar and mahjong parlour workers on hunger strike near Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Handout Bar and mahjong parlour workers on hunger strike near Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Handout
Bar and mahjong parlour workers on hunger strike near Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE