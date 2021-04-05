Hong Kong is reviving a trial of electric taxis to encourage the use of alternative fuel vehicles. Photo: SCMP Hong Kong is reviving a trial of electric taxis to encourage the use of alternative fuel vehicles. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong is reviving a trial of electric taxis to encourage the use of alternative fuel vehicles. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong cabbies to take part in new trial of electric taxis in Lantau, Sai Kung

  • Earlier trial failed, but minister promises more charging points in convenient locations this time
  • Recalling pain of 2013 pilot scheme, cabbies have their doubts about electric cabs in the city

Topic |   Future of transport
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 10:30am, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is reviving a trial of electric taxis to encourage the use of alternative fuel vehicles. Photo: SCMP Hong Kong is reviving a trial of electric taxis to encourage the use of alternative fuel vehicles. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong is reviving a trial of electric taxis to encourage the use of alternative fuel vehicles. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE