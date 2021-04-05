Hong Kong families were out enjoying the Easter holiday on Sunday, prompting fears of a potential uptick in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: one local, 15 imported Covid-19 cases expected; Hong Kong health experts wary of post-Easter rebound
- Fewer city residents typically visit doctors over holiday periods, notes HKU Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, who received his own second jab of the BioNTech vaccine in the morning
- Monday marked the resumption of the German-US drug’s roll-out after a 12-day suspension that followed the discovery of defects in some vials in which it was shipped
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong families were out enjoying the Easter holiday on Sunday, prompting fears of a potential uptick in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Nora Tam