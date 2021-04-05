People queue up for BioNTech shots at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun, as supply resumed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam People queue up for BioNTech shots at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun, as supply resumed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: vaccine mix-up ‘isolated’ incident, says government pandemic adviser

  • Blood cancer patient David Allardice and his companion went to the wrong centre and were given the Sinovac jab instead of BioNTech
  • But Professor Yuen Kwok-yung says stringent checks in place mean a repeat is unlikely, while oncology experts say both jabs are generally safe for cancer sufferers

Gigi Choy , Rachel Yeo  and Thomas Shum

Updated: 8:21pm, 5 Apr, 2021

