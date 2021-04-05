People queue up for BioNTech shots at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun, as supply resumed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: vaccine mix-up ‘isolated’ incident, says government pandemic adviser
- Blood cancer patient David Allardice and his companion went to the wrong centre and were given the Sinovac jab instead of BioNTech
- But Professor Yuen Kwok-yung says stringent checks in place mean a repeat is unlikely, while oncology experts say both jabs are generally safe for cancer sufferers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People queue up for BioNTech shots at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun, as supply resumed on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam