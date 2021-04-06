The coronavirus survived in stool samples for as long as 36 days in the case of one child. Photo: EPA-EFE The coronavirus survived in stool samples for as long as 36 days in the case of one child. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: children could be silent carriers of Covid-19 in community, Hong Kong researchers find

  • Toddlers found to have significantly higher viral loads than even adults who need intensive care, according to a study done in the United States
  • Children are more likely to become a hidden source of infection, and may play a role in community transmission, Chinese University researchers say

Zoe Low
Updated: 7:31pm, 6 Apr, 2021

