A report released on Wednesday concluded that blood clots could be a ‘rare side effect’ of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong experts push for Johnson & Johnson vaccine to replace AstraZeneca after report; city expects about 10 cases, mostly imported
- Pandemic adviser, top pharmacist both encourage officials to acquire US-produced vaccine said to be 72 per cent effective after just one shot and able to protect against new South African coronavirus variant
- The advice follows the release of a Wednesday report that concluded blood clots were a ‘rare side effect’ of the British-Swedish vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
A report released on Wednesday concluded that blood clots could be a ‘rare side effect’ of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE