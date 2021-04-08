A report released on Wednesday concluded that blood clots could be a ‘rare side effect’ of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE A report released on Wednesday concluded that blood clots could be a ‘rare side effect’ of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong experts push for Johnson & Johnson vaccine to replace AstraZeneca after report; city expects about 10 cases, mostly imported

  • Pandemic adviser, top pharmacist both encourage officials to acquire US-produced vaccine said to be 72 per cent effective after just one shot and able to protect against new South African coronavirus variant
  • The advice follows the release of a Wednesday report that concluded blood clots were a ‘rare side effect’ of the British-Swedish vaccine

Kathleen Magramo  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 2:32pm, 8 Apr, 2021

