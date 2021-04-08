People queue to get the Sinovac vaccine at Tin Fai Road Sports Centre in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Covid-19 vaccine: Hong Kong officials say three more people got wrong jab after going to different vaccination centre than one they booked
- Civil Service Bureau apologises after error involving 47-year-old woman and two family members
- Trio visited site 7km away from where they were supposed to go and got the BioNTech shot instead of the Sinovac one
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People queue to get the Sinovac vaccine at Tin Fai Road Sports Centre in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng