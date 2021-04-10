Experts warn Hongkongers’ reluctance to get vaccinated could delay the easing of social-distancing restrictions. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
‘Vaccine hesitancy’ stopping Hongkongers from getting jabs, but experts warn it will delay easing of Covid-19 restrictions
- Expats and others planning to travel are among the relative few to be vaccinated, as most choose to ‘wait and see’
- Many have concerns about long-term effects of vaccines amid misinformation on social media
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Experts warn Hongkongers’ reluctance to get vaccinated could delay the easing of social-distancing restrictions. Photo: K. Y. Cheng