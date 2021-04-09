Hong Kong has delayed its planned shipments of AstraZeneca, and is now eyeing second-generation vaccines better able to handle mutated forms of the coronavirus. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: Hong Kong calls time-out on AstraZeneca vaccine shipments amid concerns over blood clots, failure to handle new Covid-19 variant
- Originally scheduled to arrive later this year, the government has delayed shipment of the British-Swedish doses and is now looking instead at second-generation vaccines better able to handle new mutations
- The news comes just days after the European Medicines Agency said there was a link in rare instances between the medication and blood clots, prompting local health advisers to advise switching order to Johnson & Johnson
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
