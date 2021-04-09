Calls have been made for restrictions on travellers entering Hong Kong to be lowered. Photo: Nora Tam Calls have been made for restrictions on travellers entering Hong Kong to be lowered. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: experts back quarantine-free travel to Hong Kong for fully vaccinated passengers from low-risk countries

  • Tourism lawmaker says a separate proposal to expand a quarantine-free Covid-19 scheme to mainland residents will offer little respite for the sector
  • ‘We must not let a small step towards normality completely upend our efforts in keeping the virus under control,’ health expert warns

Gigi Choy
Updated: 5:09pm, 9 Apr, 2021

